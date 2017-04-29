Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 12,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 414.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 114.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 91,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 4,375,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $314,105,443.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,306,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $320,418,144.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

