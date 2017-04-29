Leerink Swann Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Leerink Swann raised their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) opened at 169.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. Waters has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $174.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $6,698,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,395.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $165,473.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,868. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Creative Planning raised its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

