Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/leerink-swann-equities-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) opened at 109.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.51 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corp news, Director Kieran Gallahue bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $1,971,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,528. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.