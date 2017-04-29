Leerink Swann Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Leerink Swann increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 125.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.77. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $178,633.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,422.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total transaction of $196,970.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $2,125,240. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

