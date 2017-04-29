Leerink Swann Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Leerink Swann increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst P. Matteis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $65.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 53.40 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 125.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,874.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $829,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock worth $2,506,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

