Lebenthal Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Lebenthal Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 10,337,768 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

