Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,437 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.91. Lazard has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $47.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $863,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,977.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Instinet lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

