Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.883 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,132,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,976,412,000 after buying an additional 369,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,142,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,270,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,307,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr cut shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

