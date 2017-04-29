LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

LHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $27.00 price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 28.56 on Monday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business earned $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.22 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, COO Alfred L. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,408,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 782,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

