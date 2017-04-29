Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of 906% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the third quarter valued at $7,543,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 412,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 705,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 117,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company earned $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $69.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/las-vegas-sands-corp-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.