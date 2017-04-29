Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company earned $11.52 million during the quarter.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) traded down 15.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 530,377 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $48.91 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks.

