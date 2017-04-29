Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lantheus Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 503,678 shares. Lantheus Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Lantheus Holdings had a net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research note on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/lantheus-holdings-lnth-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

In related news, Director David F. Burgstahler sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.