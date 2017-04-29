Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 95,498 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 24,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company earned $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners news, insider George P. Doyle purchased 3,000 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,109.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George P. Doyle purchased 2,800 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,128.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,580 shares of company stock valued at $112,577.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3,684.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 520,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 507,170 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 798.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 112,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 119,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

