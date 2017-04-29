Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $45.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.17 million and the highest is $46.79 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $39.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $45.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.96 million to $190.2 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $200.42 million to $209.1 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.54 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) traded down 4.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 181,322 shares of the stock traded hands. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $920.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Vandenbergh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $193,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Bohuny sold 25,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $506,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,677.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,328 shares of company stock worth $1,088,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

