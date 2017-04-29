Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.28%.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Shore Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company of Lake Shore Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans and other loans. The real estate loans consist of residential one- to four-family, home equity, commercial and construction loans. The Bank’s other loans consists of commercial and consumer loans.

