Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 159.14 ($2.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LAD) Receives GBX 159.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ladbrokes-coral-group-plc-lad-receives-gbx-159-14-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.