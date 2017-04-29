Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $756,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

