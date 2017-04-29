La-Z-Boy (LZB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. La-Z-Boy earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 312,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.89.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm earned $390 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

