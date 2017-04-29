Kraton Corp (KRA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kraton Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) opened at 32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton Corp news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,968 shares of Kraton Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $981,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,817.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of Kraton Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $181,870.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/kraton-corp-kra-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.