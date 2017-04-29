Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 204,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 187,471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 79.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 5.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 283,592 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a PE ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 0.20. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business earned $34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

