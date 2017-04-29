Knowles Corp (KN) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knowles Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 29 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,725 shares. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company earned $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190 million. Knowles Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Knowles Corp from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In other Knowles Corp news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $58,999.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,429.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $105,565.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,084 shares of company stock valued at $919,942. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corp Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

