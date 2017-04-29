KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a negative rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor Corp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded down 5.18% on Friday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,458 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $104.22.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor Corp had a return on equity of 120.32% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business earned $914 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $1,023,438.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $533,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 3,064 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $266,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 200,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 14,097.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 228.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 167,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corp during the first quarter worth $22,151,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

