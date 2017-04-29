KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.54

News headlines about KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Vetr lowered shares of KLA-Tencor Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded down 5.18% on Friday, reaching $98.22. 3,066,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.62. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.69 million. KLA-Tencor Corp had a return on equity of 120.32% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor Corp news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $266,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $1,023,438.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $533,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

