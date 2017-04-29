Kirby Co. (KEX) Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 15.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) traded down 1.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. 454,993 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $181,531.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $210,681.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,768 shares of company stock worth $682,703. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

