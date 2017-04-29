Kirby Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Mavrinac now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEX. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Kirby from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kirby to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) opened at 70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. Kirby has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $74.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $6,835,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Kirby by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,371,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 9.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,661,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,267,000 after buying an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 911,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after buying an additional 125,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $181,531.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $210,681.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,768 shares of company stock worth $682,703 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

