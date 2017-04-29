Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $4.53 billion. Kimberly Clark Corp reported sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $18.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly Clark Corp.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 129.75 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

