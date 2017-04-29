RPM International Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) opened at 52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. RPM International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.60%. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $13,261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in RPM International by 136.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 75,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 25.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in RPM International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

