KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) opened at 13.07 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.13 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 223,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,266,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,859,000 after buying an additional 687,489 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $514,224.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $3,845,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.75%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

