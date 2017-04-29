KeyCorp Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 72.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $5,139,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $200,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 24,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

