Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 89,265 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Merck & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Merck & Co. by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,776,000 after buying an additional 219,289 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. Merck & Co. also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,362 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 448% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,805 put options.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.61%.

WARNING: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 89,265 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-purchases-shares-of-89265-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.68.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,418,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,809 shares of company stock worth $10,261,846 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.