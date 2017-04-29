KAR Auction Services (KAR) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) traded down 1.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 947,401 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO John W. Kett sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $360,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,485.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $676,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,668. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

