UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,550,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 1,482,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

