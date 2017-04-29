Kaman (KAMN) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) has been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kaman earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 175,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.88. Kaman has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $53.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm earned $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kaman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

