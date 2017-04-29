Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) traded down 0.18% on Friday, reaching $84.41. 101,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $96.06.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company earned $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post $4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America Corp reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,200 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $93,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

