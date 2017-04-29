Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JNPR. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 27th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 0.27% on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,756,840 shares. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,191.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 13,792 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $391,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,370.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,160,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 993,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 151,747 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 321.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 151,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 776,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

