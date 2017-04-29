Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.24 Million

Analysts expect that Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) will announce sales of $44.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.8 million and the highest is $49.7 million. Jones Energy reported sales of $25.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full year sales of $44.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202 million to $244.5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $302 million to $352 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Energy.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Jones Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,018,591 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $124.39 million. Jones Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Energy by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Energy by 133.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 389,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 222,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Energy by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 593,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Park Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,780,000.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

