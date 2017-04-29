Jive Software (JIVE) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jive Software earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 334,843 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $399.82 million. Jive Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50 million. Jive Software had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Jive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jive Software will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JIVE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Jive Software in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Jive Software

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub.

