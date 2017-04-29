Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar Holding Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/jinkosolar-holding-co-ltd-jks-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. by 1,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. (NYSE:JKS) traded down 2.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 623,541 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. JinkoSolar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $737.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co. had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Company has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, from recovering silicon materials to manufacturing solar modules and solar power generation. The Company’s segments include the manufacturing segment and the solar power projects segment.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.