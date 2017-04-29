Jefferies Group Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 48.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock’s market cap is $5.96 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $40,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $227,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,125 shares of company stock worth $2,630,508. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

