Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Miller Tabak started coverage on Expedia in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Expedia from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.72. 4,428,825 shares of the company traded hands. Expedia has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-hold-rating-for-expedia-inc-expe.html.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,304,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia during the first quarter worth about $146,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.