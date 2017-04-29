Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 1.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,889 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.84. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $101.01.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.76%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 343.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

