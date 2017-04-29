Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr cut KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 3,206,829 shares of the stock traded hands. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.88 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 339.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

