Legg Mason Inc (LM) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $723.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

LM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) opened at 37.38 on Thursday. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason by 235.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Legg Mason by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Legg Mason by 188.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph A. Sullivan sold 29,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,072,568.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 387,156 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

