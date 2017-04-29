SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm earned $427.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.90.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded down 7.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $175.94. 1,494,313 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $198.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Descheneaux sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $2,248,228.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $104,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,442 shares of company stock worth $5,492,723. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

