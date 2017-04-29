Jefferies Group Comments on PolyOne Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

POL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) opened at 39.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm earned $899 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $346,559.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,587,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,339,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,894,000 after buying an additional 612,686 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 141.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 367,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Century Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 124,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 173.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 222,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

