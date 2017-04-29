Jefferies Group Comments on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings’ FY2017 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/jefferies-group-comments-on-cooper-standard-holdings-incs-q1-2017-earnings-cps.html.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) opened at 113.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $118.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $85,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 381,201 shares of company stock worth $42,446,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

