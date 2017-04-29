Jefferies Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WestRock Co (WRK)

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) opened at 53.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. WestRock has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s market cap is $13.30 billion.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 7,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,453,785.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,959.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.89%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

