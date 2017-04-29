JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.47

Press coverage about JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JAKKS Pacific earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JAKKS Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) opened at 4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of 306.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.04. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company earned $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. JAKKS Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

