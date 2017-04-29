Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. The company earned $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.61.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded down 1.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,086 shares. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 43.96%.
In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $168,441.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $190,111.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $150,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 107.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 224,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 115,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,009,000 after buying an additional 440,741 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $3,880,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.
