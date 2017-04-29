J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,715 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 69,540 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of J C Penney Company worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,324,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,128,000. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney Company during the third quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,896,394 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $165,004,000 after buying an additional 517,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) opened at 5.38 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1793.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The department store operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. J C Penney Company had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on J C Penney Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. J C Penney Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

J C Penney Company Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

